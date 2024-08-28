On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.4% to 41,091.42, and the S&P 500 falling 0.6% to 5,592.18. The Nasdaq saw a bigger decline, falling 1.1% to 17,556.03.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corp. NVDA

The tech giant saw its shares drop by 2.10% to close at $125.61, with an intraday high and low of $128.33 and $122.64 respectively. Notably, the shares fell 6.9% in the after-hours trading to $116.95. Despite the dip, Nvidia reported a strong second-quarter performance, with earnings and revenue more than doubling from a year ago. The company’s data center revenue played a significant role in boosting its topline, although the gross margin contracted from the first quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM

Affirm’s stock fell by 2.86% to close at $31.58. The company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and upbeat first-quarter guidance, with quarterly revenue coming in at $659 million, a 47.82% increase over the same period last year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike’s shares dipped by 2.09% to close at $264.2. The cybersecurity company reported second-quarter revenue of $963.9 million, beating the consensus estimate.

Iris Energy Limited IREN

Iris Energy’s stock fell by 5.60% to close at $7.42. Despite the dip, the company reported record fiscal-year Bitcoin BTC/USD mining revenue of $184.1 million.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares also dipped, falling by 1.65% to $205.75. Longtime Tesla investor and Gerber Kawasaki Wealth CEO Ross Gerber sold approximately $60 million worth of Tesla shares, citing a lack of interest in the company's cars and robots.

Image via Shutterstock

