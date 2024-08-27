Major U.S. indices closed in positive territory on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up 0.02% to 41,250.50, the S&P 500 gaining 0.2% to 5,625.80, and the Nasdaq also advancing 0.2% to 17,754.82.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

The stock fell by 3.36% to close at $20.99, with an intraday high and low of $21.75 and $20.91 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $79.38 and $20.91. Former President Donald Trump has launched a new collection of digital trading card non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marking the fourth installment in what has become a profitable venture. This latest series offers a unique twist: high-end buyers can acquire a piece of the suit Trump wore during his debate with President Joe Biden.

Box, Inc. BOX

Box shares climbed by 0.56% to close at $28.82. The intraday high and low were $29.05 and $28.53 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $30.94 and $23.29. The company reported its second-quarter financial results after Tuesday’s closing bell, beating the analyst consensus estimate.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN

Lumen Technologies shares dropped by 14.54% to close at $5.23. The intraday high and low were $5.8 and $4.86 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $7.83 and $0.78. The shares traded lower after Kerrisdale Capital announced a short position and released a bearish report on the stock.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares fell by 1.88% to close at $209.21. The intraday high and low were $215.66 and $206.94 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $278.97 and $138.8. The decline follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a 100% tariff on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Nvidia shares rose by 1.46% to close at $128.3. The intraday high and low were $129.2 and $123.88 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $140.76 and $39.23. The company is set to report its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 28 after market close.

