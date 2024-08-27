Donald Trump Unveils New NFT Collection Featuring Debate Memorabilia And Exclusive Perks

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new collection of digital trading card non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marking the fourth installment in what has become a profitable venture for the Republican presidential candidate.

What Happened: This latest series offers a unique twist: high-end buyers can acquire a piece of the suit Trump wore during his debate with President Joe Biden, according to an announcement on the social media platform Truth Social.

The exclusive package, priced at $24,750, also includes additional perks like Trump-branded sneakers, specially crafted Trump cocktails and an invitation to dine at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, with the former president himself.

Trump has increasingly tied his political persona to the cryptocurrency world.

At a gala in May celebrating collectors of his third NFT series, Trump positioned himself as a champion of the crypto industry, declaring that if elected, he would advocate for the sector, while accusing Democrats of undermining it.

His pro-crypto stance was further solidified during a speech at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville, where he endorsed Bitcoin and incorporated supportive language into the Republican Party's platform.

This newfound support for cryptocurrency represents a significant shift from Trump's earlier stance, where he criticized Bitcoin as a “scam.”

The pivot has been met with substantial financial backing from key figures within the crypto industry, boosting his campaign coffers.

Notably, the revenue generated from Trump’s NFT ventures is kept separate from his campaign funds and goes directly to his personal accounts.

His latest financial disclosures reveal that his NFT projects have earned him well over a million dollars in cryptocurrency.

What’s Next: As Trump continues to intertwine his political aspirations with the digital asset space, this development is likely to be a focal point of discussions at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, where industry leaders will explore the evolving intersection of politics and cryptocurrency.

