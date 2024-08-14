Nike, Ulta Beauty, Alibaba, Walmart, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Wednesday, the major U.S. indices closed positively, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.6% to 40,008.39 and the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% to 5,455.21. The Nasdaq also inched up by 0.03% to 17,192.60.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nike Inc. NKE

Nike shares closed with a slight increase of 0.03%, with a closing price of $78.52. The stock hit an intraday high of $79.09 and a low of $77.42. Its 52-week range is $70.75 to $123.39. The athletic footwear and apparel brand saw a surge in its stock after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square revealed a new stake in the company, now owning approximately 3.04 million shares worth approximately $230 million.

Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA

Ulta Beauty shares dipped by 0.76%, closing at $329.05. The stock’s intraday high was $332.92 and low was $325, with a 52-week range of $318.17 to $574.76. Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway revealed new stakes in the company on the day through a SEC filing.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA

Alibaba shares fell by 2.01%, closing at $79.47. The stock’s intraday high was $80.98 and low was $78.07, with a 52-week range of $66.63 to $96.68. In the after-hours session, the company’s shares rose 1.23%. The Jack Ma-founded company’s Southeast Asian e-commerce platform, Lazada, hit a monthly profit for the first time in July 2024, marking a significant milestone in its business strategy.

Walmart Inc. WMT

Walmart shares rose by 0.78%, closing at $68.66. The stock’s intraday high was $68.79 and low was $67.85, with a 52-week range of $49.85 to $71.33.The company is anticipated to release earnings on Thursday before the market opens, with analysts estimating EPS of 64 cents and revenue of $168.56 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dropped by 3.10%, closing at $201.38. The stock’s intraday high was $208.44 and low was $198.75, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $278.97. The company’s Robotaxi plans face fresh competition as Chinese firm WeRide received approval to test driverless vehicles with passengers in California.

