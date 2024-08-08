On Thursday, major U.S. indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 1.8% to 39,446.49, the S&P 500 surging 2.3% to 5,319.31, and the Nasdaq climbing almost 2.9% to 16,660.02.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir surged 11.25% to close at $29.28, with an intraday high and low of $29.38 and $26.69 respectively. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $29.83 and $13.68. The company, in partnership with Microsoft, announced plans to deliver advanced AI and analytics capabilities to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community. The expanded collaboration will utilize Microsoft's large language models within Palantir's AI Platforms.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN

SoundHound AI shares rose 21.16% to $5.21, with an intraday high of $5.24 and a low of $4.38. The 52-week high and low are $10.25 and $1.49 respectively. The company announced the acquisition of Amelia, an enterprise AI software company, ahead of its second-quarter earnings release. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $13.5 million, beating the Street estimate of $13.083 million.

See Also: Global Market Crash Sparks Reflection On Jeff Bezos’ 2000 Dotcom Comments After Amazon’s 80% Plunge: ‘We’re A Company That Wants To Be Weighed, And Over Time We Will Be’

Unity Software Inc. U

Unity Software shares increased by 3.09% to close at $14.36. The stock’s intraday high and low were $14.57 and $13.94, with a 52-week high and low of $43.54 and $13.9. The company reported its second-quarter financial results, beating analyst consensus estimates despite a decrease in sales from the same period last year. The report highlighted a 4% year-over-year increase in Create Solutions revenue.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD

The Trade Desk shares climbed 3.96% to close at $88.27. The stock’s intraday high and low were $88.65 and $84.42, with a 52-week high and low of $102.67 and $60.23. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, with a customer retention rate of over 95% for the past 10 consecutive years. The results also showed a 25.91% increase over sales from the same period last year.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose 3.69% to close at $198.84. The stock’s intraday high and low were $200.7 and $192.04, with a 52-week high and low of $278.98 and $138.8. A Morgan Stanley survey revealed that the Tesla brand is losing its appeal among the younger generation, while gasoline-powered cars are preferred over electric vehicles by nearly a 2:1 ratio. The survey included 575 summer interns, who are likely to be the next-gen business leaders.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: