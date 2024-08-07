On Wednesday, major U.S. indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreasing by 0.6% to 38,763.45, the S&P 500 falling 0.8% to 5,199.50, and the Nasdaq slid 1.05% to 16,195.81.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Robinhood Markets HOOD

Robinhood’s stock closed down 0.52% at $17.12, with an intraday high of $17.64 and a low of $16.86. The 52-week range stands between $24.88 and $7.91. The brokerage platform reported a 40% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue, totaling $682 million, surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $643.3 million.

Occidental Petroleum OXY

Occidental Petroleum’s stock closed down 0.04% at $56.11, with an intraday high of $57.2 and a low of $56.06. The 52-week range is between $71.19 and $55.04. The oil stock, a favorite of legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported second-quarter revenue of $6.82 billion, beating the Street consensus estimate of $6.80 billion.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE

Virgin Galactic’s stock closed down 6.56% at $5.27, with an intraday high of $5.86 and a low of $5.27. The 52-week range is between $75.8 and $5.27. The Richard Branson-co-founded company reported quarterly losses of $4.36 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate by 11.56%.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed down 4.43% at $191.76, with an intraday high of $203.49 and a low of $191.48. The 52-week range is between $278.97 and $138.8. CEO Elon Musk reiterated the company's intent to make its latest offering- the Cybertruck- more affordable in the future.

The Walt Disney Company DIS

Disney’s stock closed down 4.46% at $85.96, with an intraday high of $89.24 and a low of $85.75. The 52-week range is between $123.74 and $78.73. Disney reported a 4% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $23.16 billion, slightly surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $23.11 billion.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

