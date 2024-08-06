U.S. stocks experienced a surge in trading on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index jumping by nearly 300 points to 38,997.66. The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 also followed suit, rising 1.03% to 16,366.85 and 1.04% to 5,240.03 respectively.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Reddit Inc. RDDT
Reddit shares dipped by 4.31% to close at $54.36. The company reported a strong second quarter with revenue of $281.2 million, beating the consensus estimate of $253.58 million. Daily active unique users increased by 51% year-over-year to 91.2 million.
Dell Technologies Inc. DELL
Dell shares fell by 3.58% to close at $94.67. The company announced a significant reorganization within its sales teams, including job cuts and a new focus on artificial intelligence (AI) products and services.
Airbnb Inc. ABNB
Airbnb shares rose by 4.12% to close at $130.47. The company reported mixed second-quarter results, with sales of $2.748 billion beating the analyst consensus estimate, but GAAP earnings of 86 cents per share missing the consensus estimate.
Rivian Automotive RIVN
Rivian shares increased by 1.30% to close at $14.80. The electric vehicle manufacturer reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion, beating the Street consensus estimate.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares rose by 0.88% to close at $200.64. CEO Elon Musk sent a Cybertruck to political commentator Tucker Carlson for a review.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
