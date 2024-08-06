Elon Musk Sends Tucker Carlson A Cybertruck To Review: Newscaster Does Donuts, Shoots At Vehicle And More

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is famous for not offering discounts or cuts in line on electric vehicles for his friends and family members.

The billionaire may have made an exception for political commentator Tucker Carlson.

What Happened: Musk and Carlson have been friendly over the years with the billionaire sitting down for interviews and supporting the news host for sharing his videos on social media platform X after being let go from Fox News.

One of Carlson's newest videos features a Cybertruck from Tesla and it may have come directly from Musk according to the video.

"So, we called Elon and said, hey will you send us the Cybertruck to review?" Carlson said in the video.

Carlson said the Cybertruck is clearly the future or part of the future.

To put this prediction to the test, Carlson travels to Maine to visit rural regions and interview Patrick Feeney, who currently drives an F-350 truck from Ford Motor Co F on his farm.

The video review sees the Cybertruck go through multiple tests including towing, the electric grid, off-road mode, wave mode, sport mode, speed tests, doing donuts and shooting bullets at the side of the truck, as reported by TorqueNews.

"Mechanically, it's got all kinds of power," Feeney said in the video. "As far as power, towing power and ease of use, it's just like when you rent a car and you can spend five minutes figuring out all the buttons. It's basically that easy."

Feeney said it could replace his F-350 truck at his sawmill. Feeney shared that his complaints were the high price point and lowered range when towing, which are being addressed by the company.

A tweet about the video review saw Musk respond to the pricing issue.

"It's a great truck. We need to make it more affordable in the years to come," Musk tweeted.

Why It's Important: Carlson's video shared on X has 31.9 million impressions on the platform and has generated a strong response from Tesla fans.

The video review highlights many features of the Cybertruck and also shows off some real-life use cases for owners of pickup trucks.

The Cybertruck has high reservation figures and has been loved by Tesla and Musk fans. Some analysts and investors have questioned if the Cybertruck will be able to convert existing pickup truck owners like those who own the Ford F-150 or F-350 to become Tesla owners with the new truck.

Many celebrities have bought the Cybertruck and been showing them off on social media, generating praise from Musk.

The purchases appear to be organic with Musk saying that no one gets a discount or free Tesla vehicle.

"Everyone pays full price for a Tesla, including me," Musk told Snoop Dogg.

Musk's mother Maye Musk also previously said that she got no discount on her Tesla and had to wait in line to get a new vehicle.

Photo: Elon Musck, Tucker Carlson, Shutterstock; Tesla, courtesy Tesla