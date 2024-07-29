U.S. stock indices closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping 0.1% to 40,539.93, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08% to reach 5,463.54. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq increased by 0.07% to 17,370.20.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia shares fell by 1.30%, closing at $111.59. The stock’s intraday high and low were $116.28 and $111.3, respectively, with a 52-week range of $39.23 to $195.95. Nvidia is reportedly developing a new AI chip, named "B20", for the Chinese market in compliance with U.S. export controls.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Microsoft shares rose by 0.34%, closing at $426.73. The stock’s intraday high and low were $432.15 and $424.7, respectively, with a 52-week range of $309.45 to $468.35. Analysts expect Microsoft to report fourth-quarter revenue of $64.36 billion on Tuesday.

See Also: Kamala Harris: ‘The Will Of The Venezuelan People Must Be Respected’ As Socialist Nicolás Maduro Faces Toughest Test At The Ballot In Decades

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike shares increased by 1.03%, closing at $258.81. The stock’s intraday high and low were $265.5 and $257.45, respectively, with a 52-week range of $140.52 to $398.3. Jim Cramer believes the stock has found a bottom and is headed higher from here.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI

SoFi shares declined by 1.08%, closing at $7.33. The stock’s intraday high and low were $7.52 and $7.23, respectively, with a 52-week range of $6.15 to $11.7. The company is preparing to report its second-quarter earnings tomorrow.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares surged by 5.60%, closing at $232.10. The stock’s intraday high and low were $234.27 and $224.7, respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $278.97. A Tesla stock analyst recently questioned the company’s ability to solve autonomous driving after a near crash, according to a Benzinga report.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: