U.S. stock indices closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping 0.1% to 40,539.93, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08% to reach 5,463.54. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq increased by 0.07% to 17,370.20.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Nvidia Corporation NVDA
Nvidia shares fell by 1.30%, closing at $111.59. The stock’s intraday high and low were $116.28 and $111.3, respectively, with a 52-week range of $39.23 to $195.95. Nvidia is reportedly developing a new AI chip, named "B20", for the Chinese market in compliance with U.S. export controls.
Microsoft Corporation MSFT
Microsoft shares rose by 0.34%, closing at $426.73. The stock’s intraday high and low were $432.15 and $424.7, respectively, with a 52-week range of $309.45 to $468.35. Analysts expect Microsoft to report fourth-quarter revenue of $64.36 billion on Tuesday.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD
CrowdStrike shares increased by 1.03%, closing at $258.81. The stock’s intraday high and low were $265.5 and $257.45, respectively, with a 52-week range of $140.52 to $398.3. Jim Cramer believes the stock has found a bottom and is headed higher from here.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI
SoFi shares declined by 1.08%, closing at $7.33. The stock’s intraday high and low were $7.52 and $7.23, respectively, with a 52-week range of $6.15 to $11.7. The company is preparing to report its second-quarter earnings tomorrow.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares surged by 5.60%, closing at $232.10. The stock’s intraday high and low were $234.27 and $224.7, respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $278.97. A Tesla stock analyst recently questioned the company’s ability to solve autonomous driving after a near crash, according to a Benzinga report.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
