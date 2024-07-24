On Wednesday, major U.S. indices closed significantly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.25% to 39,853.87, the S&P 500 dropped 2.3% to 5,427.13, and the Nasdaq declined 3.6% to 17,342.41.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia closed down 6.80% at $114.25, with an intraday high of $119.95 and a low of $113.44. The 52-week high is $140.76 and the low is $39.23. The company, along with other U.S. chip stocks, saw a significant selloff on Wednesday. This was partly due to disappointing second-quarter earnings from Tesla Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Ford Motor Company F

Ford shares dropped 1.16% to close at $13.67, with an intraday high of $13.88 and a low of $13.59. The 52-week high is $14.85 and the low is $9.63. The automaker reported a 6% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $47.8 billion, beating the Street consensus estimate of $44 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Chipotle shares fell 1.47% to close at $51.78, with an intraday high of $52.49 and a low of $51.46. The 52-week high is $69.26 and the low is $35.37. The company reported an 18.2% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue to $2.97 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX

Viking Therapeutics shares dropped 2.19% to close at $50.41, with an intraday high of $52.18 and a low of $50.27. The 52-week high is $99.41 and the low is $8.28. The company reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 27 cents by 25.93%.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares plunged 12.33% to close at $215.99, with an intraday high of $225.99 and a low of $214.71. The 52-week high is $278.98 and the low is $138.8. The EV giant reiterated its plans to start producing new electric vehicles in the first half of 2025.

