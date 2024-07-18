On Thursday, major U.S. stock indices were down, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly 1.3% to 40,665.03, the S&P 500 falling almost 0.8% to 5,544.59, and the Nasdaq decreasing 0.7% to 17,871.22.
Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR
Palantir’s shares rose by 1.49% to close at $28.64, with an intraday high of $29.83 and a low of $28.15. The stock’s 52-week high is $29.83, while the low is $13.68. This rebound came amid a general improvement in tech stocks sentiment, with Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives announcing a new bull-case price target of $50 for the stock.
Netflix Inc. NFLX
Netflix’s shares dipped by 0.68% to close at $643.04, despite reporting a 16.8% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue. The intraday high and low were $657.04 and $639.17, respectively. The 52-week high stands at $697.49, with a low of $344.73. Netflix reported strong second-quarter financial results, with revenue and earnings per share exceeding expectations and significant growth in paid memberships.
See Also: No More Getting High On Hemp In America? Multiple States Begin Intoxicating Hemp Crackdown
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ
Domino’s shares fell sharply by 13.57% to $409.04 after reporting mixed quarterly results. The stock’s intraday high and low were $434.98 and $406.16, respectively. The 52-week high is $542.75, while the low is $330.05. The company reported mixed quarterly results, with second-quarter FY24 sales growth of 7.1% year-over-year to $1.097 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.103 billion, and announced a temporary suspension of its guidance metric for global net store growth.
Eli Lilly and Company LLY
Eli Lilly’s stock dropped by 6.26% to close at $848.90. The intraday high was $909.87, and the low was $836.66. The 52-week high and low are $966.1 and $446.56, respectively. The drop might be due to potential continued weakness after recent weight loss data from Roche.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s shares increased slightly by 0.29% to close at $249.23. The intraday high and low were $257.14 and $247.2, respectively. The 52-week high is $299.29, and the low is $138.8. The rise comes despite concerns that a second term for Republican nominee Donald Trump could negatively impact the electric-vehicle giant.
