Loading... Loading...

On Monday evening, major U.S. indices closed in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.1%, reaching 39,169.52. The S&P 500 rose by 0.3% to 5,475.09, while the tech-focused Nasdaq climbed 0.8% to finish at 17,879.30.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Chewy, Inc. CHWY

Chewy’s stock dipped by 6.61% to close at $25.44. The stock’s intraday high and low were $30 and $25.29 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $39.46 and $14.69. The stock gained attention after ‘Roaring Kitty’ Keith Gill disclosed a 6.6% passive stake in a 13G filing..

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple shares rose by 2.91% to close at $216.75. The intraday high and low were $217.51 and $211.92 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $220.2 and $164.08. The stock price gained after Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and a $220 price target. Martin’s recent channel checks revealed that the smartphone replacement cycle is now closer to 36-40 months, up from about 24-30 months pre-COVID.

See Also: The 4 Most Expensive Cannabis Strains On The Market

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA

Marathon Digital’s stock surged by 13.65% to close at $22.56. The intraday high and low were $22.84 and $20.32 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $34.09 and $7.16. The stock traded higher as bitcoin bounced back from recent lows. Bitcoin’s BTC/USD rise appears to be driving strength in the broader crypto space and in crypto-related stocks.

McDonald's Corp. MCD

McDonald’s shares fell by 1.90% to close at $249.99. The intraday high and low were $255.34 and $249.72 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $302.39 and $245.73. The fast-food giant is at the forefront of a tech-driven shift in the restaurant industry, with AI revolutionizing operations from the back of the house to the front.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares climbed by 6.05% to close at $209.86. The intraday high and low were $213.23 and $200.85 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $299.29 and $138.8. Investors are anticipating an update on Tesla’s quarterly sales ahead of the market opening on Tuesday.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Investors Predict Impact Of Potential Trump Presidency On Markets: ‘The Market Is Already Priced For That