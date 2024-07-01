On Monday evening, major U.S. indices closed in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.1%, reaching 39,169.52. The S&P 500 rose by 0.3% to 5,475.09, while the tech-focused Nasdaq climbed 0.8% to finish at 17,879.30.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Chewy, Inc. CHWY
Chewy’s stock dipped by 6.61% to close at $25.44. The stock’s intraday high and low were $30 and $25.29 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $39.46 and $14.69. The stock gained attention after ‘Roaring Kitty’ Keith Gill disclosed a 6.6% passive stake in a 13G filing..
Apple Inc. AAPL
Apple shares rose by 2.91% to close at $216.75. The intraday high and low were $217.51 and $211.92 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $220.2 and $164.08. The stock price gained after Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and a $220 price target. Martin’s recent channel checks revealed that the smartphone replacement cycle is now closer to 36-40 months, up from about 24-30 months pre-COVID.
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA
Marathon Digital’s stock surged by 13.65% to close at $22.56. The intraday high and low were $22.84 and $20.32 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $34.09 and $7.16. The stock traded higher as bitcoin bounced back from recent lows. Bitcoin’s BTC/USD rise appears to be driving strength in the broader crypto space and in crypto-related stocks.
McDonald's Corp. MCD
McDonald’s shares fell by 1.90% to close at $249.99. The intraday high and low were $255.34 and $249.72 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $302.39 and $245.73. The fast-food giant is at the forefront of a tech-driven shift in the restaurant industry, with AI revolutionizing operations from the back of the house to the front.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s shares climbed by 6.05% to close at $209.86. The intraday high and low were $213.23 and $200.85 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $299.29 and $138.8. Investors are anticipating an update on Tesla’s quarterly sales ahead of the market opening on Tuesday.
