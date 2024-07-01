What Happened With Tesla Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares climbed Monday as investors anticipate quarterly delivery figures from the EV giant. Here's a look at what to know.

What To Know: Investors are anticipating an update on Tesla quarterly sales ahead of the market open on Tuesday, and consensus estimates from analysts stand at 441,000 deliveries in the second quarter.

Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO Inc NIO, Li Auto Inc. LI and XPeng Inc. XPEV traded higher Monday after the companies reported monthly and quarterly delivery figures showing significant year-over-year increases in vehicle deliveries.

Tesla entered into a partnership with ​​New Zealand power company Contact Energy to construct a 100 MW battery storage system in Glenbrook, New Zealand. The project is expected to cost up to $99.4 million and will utilize Tesla Megapack 2 XL battery units with Tesla providing commissioning and long-term maintenance services.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares are trading above the stock’s 50-day moving average of $176.46 and more than 135 million shares were traded Monday.

TSLA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares closed Monday's session 6.05% higher at $209.86.

