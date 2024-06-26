Major U.S. indices closed positively, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up by 0.04% to 39,127.80, and the S&P 500 rising nearly 0.2% to 5,477.90. The Nasdaq also finished Wednesday’s regular session higher, gaining almost 0.5% to reach 17,805.16.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Micron Technology Inc MU closed the day with a 0.88% increase at $142.36. The stock’s intraday high was $144.07, with a low of $139.54. Micron’s 52-week high and low stand at $157.54 and $60.5, respectively. The company reported strong third-quarter results, exceeding analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings per share.
Amazon.com Inc AMZN saw a 3.90% increase, closing at $193.61. The e-commerce giant’s stock hit a new all-time high of $194.8 today, with a low of $186.26. Its 52-week high and low are $194.8 and $118.35, respectively. The stock’s surge followed a price target increase from BofA Securities. The company broke through the $2 trillion market cap level on the same day.
BlackBerry Ltd BB ended the day down 1.34% at $2.21. The stock’s intraday high and low were $2.25 and $2.2, respectively, with a 52-week range of $5.75 to $2.2. Notably, BlackBerry shares shot up 8.1% in the after-hours trading to $2.39. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter earnings beat.
Nike Inc NKE closed down 0.73% at $94.06. The stock’s intraday high and low were $94.48 and $93.15, respectively, with a 52-week range of $123.39 to $88.66. The company is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow. Here’s what the charts indicate.
Tesla Inc TSLA saw a 4.81% increase, closing at $196.37. The electric vehicle maker’s stock hit an intraday high of $197.76 and a low of $186.36. Its 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8, respectively. The stock’s rise followed a bullish analyst initiation from Stifel. Analyst Stephen Gengaro initiated coverage on the EV maker with a “Buy” rating and set a price target of $265.
