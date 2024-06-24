Loading... Loading...

On Monday, major U.S. indices showed mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by nearly 0.7% at 39,411.21, while the S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 5,447.87. The Nasdaq decreased by almost 1.1% to 17,496.82.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock fell by 6.68%, closing at $118.11. The stock hit an intraday high of $124.46 and a low of $118.04. The 52-week range for the stock is between $39.23 and $140.76. The semiconductor company entered correction territory after a heavy sell-off, with CEO Jen Huang selling more than $100 million worth of shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM

Affirm’s stock rose by 12.82% to close at $33.70. The stock’s intraday high was $34.13 and the low was $30.77. The 52-week range is between $12.81 and $52.48. The shares gained after Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance assumed Affirm with a Buy rating and a $42 price target.

Carnival Corporation CCL

Carnival’s stock rose by 1.99% to close at $16.39. The intraday high was $16.5 and the low was $16. The 52-week range is between $10.84 and $19.74. The company is set to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with Wall Street expecting negative 20 cents in EPS and $5.7 billion in revenues.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY

Alnylam’s stock surged by 34.52% to close at $222.90. The intraday high was $231.64 and the low was $209.23. The 52-week range is between $141.98 and $231.64. The stock traded higher after the company revealed positive results from its HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell slightly by 0.23% to close at $182.58. The intraday high was $188.8 and the low was $182.55. The 52-week range is between $138.8 and $299.29. Gary Black criticized Delaware judges for judicial activism in the “Tornetta vs. Musk” case, which challenged Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package at Tesla, leading to broader debates on judicial roles and legislative responses.

