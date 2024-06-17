Loading... Loading...

On Monday, major U.S. indices saw gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing nearly 0.5% higher at 38,778.10, the S&P 500 rising almost 0.8% to 5,473.23, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.95% to 17,857.02.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s shares climbed 6.15% to close at $25.02, with an intraday high of $25.06 and a low of $22.84. The stock’s 52-week range is between $27.50 and $13.56. Argus Research’s analyst initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $29 price target, citing expansion into the commercial sector and growth in government business as key drivers.

Mustang Bio Inc. MBIO

Mustang Bio’s stock skyrocketed by 476.92%, closing at $0.75, after reaching an intraday peak of $0.97 and a low of $0.29. The 52-week range has been $8.17 to $0.13. The shares soared after the company announced safety and efficacy data from the complete Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, showing a 90% overall response rate with one patient remaining in complete remission at 31 months.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG

DraftKings saw its shares increase by 7.81% to end the day at $41.95, with an intraday high of $42.21 and a low of $38.93. The stock’s 52-week high is $49.57, with a low of $24.16. The surge came after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision impacting online sports betting in Florida and tax optimism in New Jersey.

Micron Technology Inc. MU

Micron’s stock rose 4.58% to $147.83, with a high of $148.75 and a low of $142.14 on the day. The 52-week high is $148.75, and the low is $60.50. Analysts from BofA Securities and Susquehanna maintained positive ratings and raised price targets ahead of the company’s third-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares advanced 5.30%, closing at $187.44. The stock hit a high of $188.81 and a low of $177.00 during the session, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $138.80. Shareholders recently approved a $44 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk and voted on other significant corporate decisions.

