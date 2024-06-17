Crude Oil Rises 1%; Mustang Bio Shares Spike Higher

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the S&P 500 edging higher on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.08% to 38,618.63 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 17,724.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 5,444.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to -6 in June versus a reading of -15.6 in May and coming in better than market expectations of -12.50.

Equities Trading UP



Mustang Bio, Inc . MBIO shares shot up 240% to $0.4399 after the company announced safety and efficacy data from the complete Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, showing an overall response rate of 90% with one patient remaining in complete remission at 31 months.

. shares shot up 240% to $0.4399 after the company announced safety and efficacy data from the complete Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, showing an overall response rate of 90% with one patient remaining in complete remission at 31 months. Shares of Allego N.V. ALLG got a boost, surging 127% to $1.67 after the company and its majority shareholder, Meridiam, announced a transaction framework agreement under which Meridiam will launch a tender offer for all issued and outstanding Allego shares not owned by Meridiam, with the option to tender shares for $1.70 per share in cash.

got a boost, surging 127% to $1.67 after the company and its majority shareholder, Meridiam, announced a transaction framework agreement under which Meridiam will launch a tender offer for all issued and outstanding Allego shares not owned by Meridiam, with the option to tender shares for $1.70 per share in cash. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. AAN shares were also up, gaining 32% to $9.98 after the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by IQVentures Holdings.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc . AVTE shares dropped 91% to $2.21. Aerovate Therapeutics released topline results from the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT Phase 2b/3 trial of AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib, for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

. shares dropped 91% to $2.21. Aerovate Therapeutics released topline results from the Phase 2b portion of the IMPAHCT Phase 2b/3 trial of AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib, for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Shares of Workhorse Group Inc . WKHS were down 20% to $2.3950 as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis. Workhorse announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock last week after shareholders approved the move at the company's annual meeting of stockholders in May.

. were down 20% to $2.3950 as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis. Workhorse announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock last week after shareholders approved the move at the company's annual meeting of stockholders in May. Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID was down, falling 68% to $1.04 after Takeda’s Skyline study in Dravet syndrome missed its primary endpoint

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $79.36 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,339.00.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $29.485 on Monday, while copper fell 1.7% to $4.4210.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.02%, Germany's DAX rose 0.27% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.67%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.50%, while London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.15%.

Wages in the Eurozone increased 5.3% year-over-year in the first quarter, while hourly labor costs climbed by 5.1% annually in the quarter.

Spain’s trade gap widened to EUR 4.7 billion in April from EUR 4.4 billion in the year-ago month. Italy's annual inflation rate came in unchanged at 0.8% in May.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.83%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.03% and China's Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.55%.

China’s retail sales climbed by 3.7% year-over-year in May, while industrial production rose by 5.6% year-over-year in May. China's new home prices fell by 3.9% year-over-year during the month of May. The People's Bank of China kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.50% during its recent meeting. Japanese core machinery orders slipped l 2.9% month-over-month to 885.3 billion yen in April.

Economics

