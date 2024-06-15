Donald Trump's Planned Visit To Black Church In Detroit Draws Backlash From Critics Who Say He Didn't Do Enough As President

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, will reportedly visit Detroit for a roundtable discussion at a Black church, aiming to sway Black voters from President Joe Biden before the November election.

The planned visit has sparked strong opposition from local Democrats and the Biden campaign, which cited Trump’s minimal efforts to improve conditions for Black communities while he was president, Reuters reported.

In the past, Trump has criticized Detroit as “corrupt,” yet both he and Biden view Michigan as crucial for victory, with the state’s vote expected to be as tight as or tighter than in 2016, Reuters added.

Detroit, a Black-majority city, holds significant sway over the electoral results in Michigan.

Despite some areas experiencing economic revival, many neighborhoods still grapple with systemic inequalities and long-standing neglect. Experts emphasize that inflation and economic concerns have weighed heavily on voters’ minds, according to Reuters.

Last month, Trump held a rally in the South Bronx, aiming to attract Black and Hispanic voters by highlighting concerns over cost-of-living and immigration.

His campaign believes there’s an opportunity among economically struggling voters, particularly men. Trump claimed, without evidence, that illegal migration disproportionately harms voters of color.

In February, Trump faced criticism for suggesting that Black voters were more supportive of him due to his legal troubles.

His claims of victimization by the justice system have resonated poorly with many Black voters, who argue that African Americans are disproportionately affected by unfairness in the criminal justice system, Reuters noted.

Trump has also faced backlash for making inflammatory and racist remarks over the years.

Following the 2020 election, he labeled Detroit and Philadelphia as “two of the most corrupt political places” in the country, Reuters noted.

