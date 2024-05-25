Trump Attempts To Court Black And Latinx Voters In South Bronx Campaign Rally, Blames Migrants For Economic Struggles

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump campaigned in New York’s South Bronx this week to appeal to Black and Latinx voters for the upcoming presidential election.

He was joined by Florida Republican Byron Donalds, a Black congressman rumored to be a potential running mate, reported BBC.

Trump’s rally marked his first appearance in New York in about eight years as he, the presumptive Republican presidential candidate, endeavors to connect with minority voters.

A recent New York Times and Sienna poll indicated a decline in support for Democrat Joe Biden among this pivotal voting demographic in key states.

The Bronx, home to a large number of Hispanic and Black residents, is a Democratic stronghold, BBC noted. Trump focused on connecting with the New York audience, discussing his impact on the city, where he amassed much of his wealth and reputation.

“We inspired the entire world,” he said early in his roughly 90 minute speech.

Trump blamed the negative economic impact on minority voters on Biden and the record number of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

“The biggest negative impact [of illegal immigration] is against our Black population and our Hispanic population, who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything they can lose,” Trump told the crowd.

New York police heavily patrolled Crotona Park as counter-protesters assembled outside the rally. Eventually, they were removed by authorities, as reported by CBS, the BBC’s U.S. media partner. Despite this, some individuals expressed admiration for Trump’s willingness to venture beyond his usual sphere.

Trump is intensifying efforts to connect with minority groups, aiming to sway pivotal swing states. The race between Biden and Trump remains tight as the Nov. 5 election approaches.

During a pause from his hush-money trial in April, Trump visited a Harlem store and attended a Black Conservative Federation gala, signaling a push to bolster Republican support among Black voters, BBC added. Additionally, Trump hired a Black media director, Janiyah Thomas.

