Major U.S. indices showed mixed results on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% lower at 38,571.03, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.1% to 5,283.40. The Nasdaq finished the day with a nearly 0.6% increase, closing at 16,828.67.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corp. GME shares soared by 21.00% to $40.5. The stock opened at $28 and closed at $40.5. The intraday high was $40.5, and the intraday low was $26.4. GameStop’s 52-week high is $64.83, and the 52-week low is $9.95.

GameStop shares surged in pre-market trading after Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty,” revealed a significant position in GameStop on the r/Superstonk Reddit forum.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A BRK saw a 0.59% increase to $741,971.4. The stock opened at $631,110.1 and closed at $741971.4. The intraday high was $741,971.4, and the intraday low was $620,700. Berkshire Hathaway’s 52-week high is $741,971.4, and the 52-week low is $497,500.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) resolved the technical issue that caused a halt in trading for several major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, leading to a 99.97% drop in stock value. Despite the NYSE's assurance that the issue has been resolved, some experts remain skeptical.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares surged by 4.90% to $1,150. The stock opened at $1,150 and closed at $1,150. The intraday high was $1,150, and the intraday low was $1,120.03. NVIDIA’s 52-week high is $1,158.19, and the 52-week low is $373.56.

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA shares with a price target of $1,200. This follows CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taiwan, where he highlighted the exponential growth in data and computation, leading to increased power consumption in data centers.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares fell by -1.88% to $6.77. The stock opened at $6.99 and closed at $6.75. The intraday high was $11.7, and the intraday low was $6.41. SoFi’s 52-week high is $11.7, and the 52-week low is $6.41.

SoFi announced the appointment of Stephen Simcock as General Counsel, replacing the retiring chief legal officer Rob Lavet. Lavet will continue to serve as a director of SoFi Bank.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares dropped by -1.01% to $176.29. The stock opened at $182.64 and closed at $174.49. The intraday high was $299.29, and the intraday low was $138.8. Tesla’s 52-week high is $299.29, and the 52-week low is $138.8.

Elon Musk is reported to have discussed purchasing a house from a Tesla director, Joe Gebbia, raising concerns about the company's governance. Gebbia was part of the eight-member committee formed to decide on the company's relocation from Delaware to Texas, a move initially proposed by Musk after a court rejected his $56 billion pay package.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

