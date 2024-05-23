Major U.S. indices closed lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 39,065.26, while the S&P 500 declined 0.7% to 5,267.84. The Nasdaq also ended the session in the red, dropping nearly 0.4% to 16,736.03.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
The Boeing Company BA
Boeing’s stock fell 7.55% to close at $172.21, with an intraday high and low of $186 and $171.61, respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $267.54 and $159.7. This comes as the company’s CFO forecasts negative cash flow and delivery delays amid regulatory scrutiny.
Intuit Inc. INTU
Intuit’s stock dipped 1.20% to close at $662.26, with an intraday high and low of $676.62 and $659.50, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $676.62 and $400.22. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, including an EPS beat, revenue beat, and guidance bump. However, the stock came under pressure as the CFO forecasted negative cash flow.
Workday, Inc. WDAY
Workday’s stock rose 0.39% to close at $260.9, with an intraday high and low of $263.66 and $260.05, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $311.28 and $191.04. The company’s shares tumbled after first-quarter results and lower forward guidance were announced.
Micron Technology, Inc. MU
Micron’s stock barely moved, closing at $126.27, a 0.01% drop. The intraday high and low were $131.95 and $124.66, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $131.95 and $60.50. The company’s shares were earlier seen moving higher on Thursday, alongside other tech stocks.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock fell 3.54% to close at $173.74, with an intraday high and low of $181.9 and $173.26, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8. The company is ramping up hiring once again after mass layoffs, with a focus on Autopilot and robotics.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
