Elon Musk Is 'Epitome Of Everything That's Wrong With This World,' Says UAW Chief Shawn Fain While Discussing Labor Movement Resurgence Amid Political Divide

From Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN and UPS to Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Hollywood studios, organized labor is experiencing a resurgence in the U.S. after years of decline.

“Workers have realized they’ve been getting screwed for decades, and they’re fed up,” United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain opined to The Guardian in an interview published on Saturday.

In a pivotal year for labor and American politics, Fain has risen as a prominent figure among a new wave of labor leaders.

A quietly assertive Midwesterner, Fain recently secured a groundbreaking contract with major automakers, garnering attention from Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Despite concerns from some of his members, Fain has thrown his support behind the Democrats.

Now, bigger challenges await him as the UAW expands its battle to states historically resistant to unions, according to The Guardian.

He must unite his coalition amid a divisive election cycle that will divide worker allegiances, The Guardian added.

The union leader’s political rise culminated in his recent invitation as a guest to Biden’s State of the Union address. Both he and the union received a nationally televised acknowledgment from the president.

At the Capitol event, Fain, sporting a freshly trimmed beard and dressed in a dark suit and tie, raised a power fist, the report stated. This symbolized organized labor’s evolving message and tone, reflecting their growing popularity.

In an interview with the Guardian at the UAW’s Detroit headquarters, Fain criticized past leadership, denouncing what he termed “company unionism.” He highlighted the loss of jobs and factories, advocating for a more equitable approach to labor relations.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Tesla, Inc.‘s TSLA CEO, staunchly opposes unionization, The Guardian pointed out. In response to a complaint against SpaceX, Musk joined other companies in suing the National Labor Relations Board, questioning its constitutionality.

“Workers have realized they’ve been getting screwed for decades, and they’re fed up,” Fain said despite this backdrop.

As for Musk, Fain conceded that the billionaire’s a tougher challenge, stating, “He’s the epitome of everything that’s wrong with this world.”

