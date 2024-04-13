Elon Musk Says Democrats Will 'Vote Against' Trump And Mike Johnson's Proposed Legislation Against Non-Citizen Voting: 'Will Be Surprised If Even One Dem Votes For It'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk thinks Democrats will oppose former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) proposed legislation that would require proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration.

What Happened: Musk took to X, former Twitter, to comment on a new bill introduced by Speaker Johnson and Trump.

The legislation, if passed, would mandate individuals registering to vote in federal elections to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship. Furthermore, it would require states to purge non-citizens from their existing voter rolls.

Musk thinks Democrats will fight it. "They will vote against it. Will be surprised if even one dem votes for it."

His concerns also align with Trump’s stance on immigration and voting rights. Trump has been a vocal critic of as seen in his recent speeches and initiatives. Trump has also been a critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies, saying he wants immigrants from "nice countries" like Denmark and Switzerland.

Why It Matters: Musk’s commentary on the proposed legislation comes in the wake of his recent expressions of concern over voter registration practices.

The tech mogul has previously voiced his dismay over the lack of a photo ID requirement to vote in 42 out of 50 U.S. states.

His concerns were particularly focused on the surge in voters registering without a photo ID in three key swing states: Arizona, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

