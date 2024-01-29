Trump Blasts UAW President For Backing Biden: 'Get Rid Of This Dope'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has criticized United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain for endorsing President Joe Biden, asserting that Fain doesn’t comprehend the future of the automobile industry.

What Happened: In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump lambasted Fain for his support of Biden and the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles (EVs), reported The Hill. Trump accused Fain of aiding the transfer of the automobile industry to China.

Trump stated, “I want them to be made in the USA, every type of car, and would require China, and other countries, through TARIFFS, or otherwise, to build plants here, with our workers. Now they are building in Mexico, the biggest plants anywhere, and selling their cars, Tariff Free, into the good ol' USA. Shawn Fain doesn't understand this or have a clue. Get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country.”

Fain, in an earlier interview with CBS News, criticized Trump’s history of serving the billionaire class, contrasting it with Biden’s support for the working class. The UAW officially endorsed Biden’s re-election campaign last week.

See Also: Houthi Rebels Fire Missile At US Warship Amid Red Sea Conflict: ‘They’re Now Finally Calling A Spade A Spade’

Trump has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s EV policies, claiming they will lead to the demise of the auto industry in Michigan.

Why It Matters: The UAW’s endorsement of Biden came after the union was concerned about the potential job losses due to the Biden administration’s EV policies. Fain, however, assured that the UAW will ensure job security for its members, regardless of the industry’s direction.

In a recent interview, Fain criticized Trump for blaming the American worker and praised Biden for his support during the union’s recent strike against major automakers. Fain’s endorsement of Biden significantly boosted the president’s campaign.

Additionally, Fain dismissed the possibility of the Teamsters union supporting Trump, stating that he could not comprehend any union backing the Republican candidate.

Read Next: Trump’s Legal Team Slams Ex-President’s Comparision To ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli In Civil Fraud Trial: ‘Misplaced And Irresponsible’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.