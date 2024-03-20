Loading... Loading...

Wednesday saw U.S. indices finishing positively, marked by the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing by 1.03% to reach 39,512.13, while the S&P 500 showed an increase of 0.89% to settle at 5,224.62. Additionally, the Nasdaq experienced a rise of 1.25% to reach 16,369.41.

Here are the top stocks that caught the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC

DWAC shares surged by 17.79% to close at $42.9, with an intraday high and low of $44.86 and $38.09 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $58.72 and $12.4. The spike in the stock price came after former President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing for “ultimate immunity”. Read more here.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple shares rose by 1.47% to close at $178.67, with an intraday high and low of $178.67 and $175.09 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $199.62 and $155.98. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, is currently in Shanghai, hinting at the possibility of opening more stores in China amid declining iPhone sales. Read more here.

See Also: Andrew Tate Says He Made $85M On Last DeFi Bull Run: ‘Meme Coin That’s Great..But Each Bull Run There..Innovating Blockchain Coins’

Micron Technology Inc. MU

Micron shares increased by 2.39% to close at $96.25, with an intraday high and low of $96.68 and $93.59 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $101.85 and $56.01. The company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results, beating both revenue and EPS estimates. Read more here.

Chewy Inc. CHWY

Chewy shares jumped by 6.35% to close at $17.74, with an intraday high and low of $17.76 and $16.78 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $40.78 and $15.78. The pet care e-commerce company reported fourth-quarter financial results, beating both revenue and EPS estimates. Read more here.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Loading... Loading...

Tesla shares rose by 2.53% to close at $175.66, with an intraday high and low of $176.25 and $170.82 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $152.37. A Tesla bull suggested that advertising could boost the company’s slowing sales growth. Read more here.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid Wider Correction: Analyst Predicts King Crypto Could Rally To $160K Based On A Technical Indicator

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.