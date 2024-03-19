Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Becomes Stock Kingmaker Through Name-Dropping In Presentations

Loading... Loading...

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang experienced a drop in his company’s stock after a highly anticipated presentation. However, the stocks of other companies mentioned during the event saw a significant rise.

What Happened: Despite unveiling a new processor design, Blackwell, Nvidia’s shares fell by almost 2% in post-market trading. However, Huang’s endorsements of other companies during the two-hour presentation in San Jose, California, led to a surge in their stock prices, reported Bloomberg.

Engineering software companies like Synopsys Inc SNPS, Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS, and ANSYS Inc ANSS experienced a rise of over 2% after Huang announced that they would be using the new Blackwell-based processors for AI enhancements in their products. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc DELL saw a 3.2% increase after Huang praised the company for its enterprise systems.

"Everybody who is building these chatbots and generative AI, when you're ready to run it, you're going to need an AI factory. Nobody is better at building end-to-end systems of very large scale for the enterprise than Dell," said Huang, who nodded to CEO Michael Dell in the audience.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Amid Selling Pressure Over The Weekend: Analyst Says King Crypto To Reach $100K-$150K Post Halving In April

Other companies, such as SAP SAP and ServiceNow Inc NOW, also witnessed a rise in their stock prices after Huang mentioned their use of Nvidia’s platform for service development.

Why It Matters: Huang’s keynote, though not immediately impactful on Nvidia’s stock, significantly affected the stock market. This event follows a series of notable occurrences in the AI and tech industry, including Huang’s assertion of Nvidia’s technological dominance in the AI space, and the optimism surrounding Nvidia’s GTC 2024 event.

Despite the initial stock drop, Huang’s influence on the market is evident, as his speeches are seen as potentially determining the course of the AI rally.

This event also adds to the anticipation surrounding Nvidia’s future developments and partnerships, as highlighted by the enthusiasm expressed by Jim Cramer ahead of the GTC 2024 event.

Read Next: Elon Musk Posted A Photo Of His Dog Wearing A Hat On St. Patrick’s Day And Now Dogwifhat Is Surging 32% — Leaving DOGE, SHIB In The Dust

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.