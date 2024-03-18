Jim Cramer Predicts The Impact Of Nvidia's Efforts 'Will Indeed Create The Next Industrial Revolution'

Loading... Loading...

CNBC’s Jim Cramer expressed his belief that NVIDIA Corp NVDA will be the driving force behind the next industrial revolution.

What Happened: Cramer made this declaration on Monday, following his attendance at Nvidia’s conference in San Francisco. He emphasized the company’s potential to revolutionize enterprise with its software, which can significantly enhance processes and innovation while reducing costs across various sectors, reported CNBC.

“The sum of all that Nvidia’s doing will indeed create the next industrial revolution, because Nvidia’s about the speed with which we can arrive at smarter, better answers,” said Cramer.

Although Nvidia’s business might not be as tangible as that of its tech peers, such as Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG, or Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Cramer believes it is equally valuable. He highlighted the inefficiencies of current digital processes compared to what Nvidia’s technology can achieve.

"If you want to create wealth in the stock market, sometimes you need to make a leap of faith, that you're getting it right with [CEO] Jensen [Huang], because you have to, because, otherwise, you won't see it coming, whatever the heck it is," Cramer said.

See Also: Bitcoin Braces For Wild Ride: Analyst Predicts Unprecedented Volatility, Says Apex Crypto Could Hit $90,0

Why It Matters: Nvidia has been making significant strides in the tech industry. The company recently unveiled its highly anticipated next GPU, Blackwell, at its GTC artificial intelligence event.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also highlighted the past, present, and future of AI at the event, emphasizing the emergence of a new industry.

AI-related stocks, as tracked by the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF, surged ahead of Nvidia’s GTC event, which was dubbed the “AI Woodstock” by Bank of America analysts.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives also noted that the tech industry is gearing up for Nvidia’s GTC 2024, signaling the beginning of a significant leap in the AI revolution.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Amid Selling Pressure Over The Weekend: Analyst Says King Crypto To Rea

Jim Cramer | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.