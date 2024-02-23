Cathie Wood's Ark Offloads Nvidia Stock Worth $4M Despite Post-Earnings Rally: Here's What It Loaded Up On

Loading... Loading...

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest offloaded nearly $4 million worth of Nvidia Corp NVDA shares on Thursday, despite the stock’s ongoing rally fueled by robust fourth-quarter earnings and optimistic analyst forecasts.

The NVIDIA Trade

The firm sold 5,067 Nvidia shares through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The transaction was valued at $3.98 million. Nvidia shares rallied 16.4% in the regular session to $785.38 on Thursday. The shares gained another 1.7% in the after-hours trading.

Nvidia shares have shot up 58.6% so far this year — the gains are even more impressive over 12 months at 231.9%.

Ark Invest’s decision to sell Nvidia shares captures attention, especially considering the company’s recent financial achievements and the bullish outlook provided by several analysts. Nvidia in the fourth quarter surpassed revenue expectations and provided strong guidance for the first quarter, signaling continued growth in the AI sector.

Further analysis by seven analysts echoed this sentiment, highlighting Nvidia’s sustained momentum in AI technologies.

Other Key Trades:

Roku Inc ROKU : Ark Invest bolstered its stake in ROKU, acquiring 239,868 shares for multiple ETFs.

: Ark Invest bolstered its stake in ROKU, acquiring 239,868 shares for multiple ETFs. Coinbase Global Inc COIN : In a strategic move, Ark Invest trimmed its holdings by selling 2,828 shares, reflecting a cautious approach amidst the volatile cryptocurrency market landscape.

: In a strategic move, Ark Invest trimmed its holdings by selling 2,828 shares, reflecting a cautious approach amidst the volatile cryptocurrency market landscape. Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD : Ark divested 37,312 shares, signaling a reassessment of its investment in the fintech space, possibly due to evolving market conditions or company-specific factors.

: Ark divested 37,312 shares, signaling a reassessment of its investment in the fintech space, possibly due to evolving market conditions or company-specific factors. Teladoc Inc TDOC : Ark significantly reduced its exposure by selling shares from multiple ETFs.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal




