On Wednesday, major U.S. indices closed with a mixed performance. The Dow edged up by 0.13% to reach 38,612.24, contrasting with the NASDAQ, which experienced a slight decline of 0.32% to settle at 15,580.87. However, the S&P 500 managed to close in positive territory, gaining 0.13% and reaching 4,981.80. Notably, the trading day was marked by the release of Nvidia Corporation’s fourth-quarter earnings data. The non-GAAP earnings per share surpassed expectations at $5.16 compared to the Wall Street estimate of $4.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corp NVDA

Nvidia’s stock dipped 2.85% to close at $674.72, moving between $662.48 and $688.88 throughout the day, with a notable 52-week range of $204.21 to $746.11. In the after-hours trading, the shares soared 9.07% to $674.72. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings surpassed expectations, driven by significant growth in its Data Center and Gaming sectors, as highlighted by CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia’s forward guidance also exceeded forecasts, indicating strong demand for its accelerated computing and AI technologies.

Rivian Automotive RIVN

Rivian’s shares fell 3.15% to end at $15.39, with the day’s trading range between $15.18 and $16.10. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $11.68 and $28.06. Despite beating revenue estimates in the fourth quarter, Rivian missed EPS projections and announced a workforce reduction to improve cost efficiency. The company remains focused on the full electrification of the automotive industry, with a cautious outlook for 2024 amidst economic uncertainties.

Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR

LUNR’s stock plummeted 15.20% to close at $9.32, after trading between $8.00 and $13.25. Its 52-week range is $2.09 to $136.00. The company’s Nova-C class lunar lander is en route to the Moon, marking a significant milestone in its NASA partnership. Despite the day’s stock volatility, Intuitive Machines’ mission progress and upcoming lunar landing highlight its pioneering role in space exploration.

Etsy Inc ETSY

Etsy saw a positive change of 1.66%, closing at $77.13, with intraday trading from $74.04 to $78.65. The stock’s 52-week range is $58.20 to $133.49. Despite mixed fourth-quarter results, Etsy’s CEO Josh Silverman remains optimistic about growth initiatives, including the launch of “Gift Mode” to enhance the gifting experience. The company anticipates a stronger performance in the latter half of 2024, aiming for significant investments in product and marketing.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock slightly increased by 0.52%, ending the day at $194.77, with a trading range between $191.95 and $199.44. The 52-week range for TSLA is $152.37 to $299.29. Tesla continues to dominate the EV market, particularly in California where the Model Y and Model 3 were the top-selling vehicles in 2023.

