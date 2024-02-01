Loading... Loading...



U.S. stocks were in the green at the end of trading on Thursday evening. The session was dominated by the earnings releases of major tech giants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 1% to 38,519.84, while the S&P 500 gained 1.25% to 4,906.19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated 1.3% and closed at 15,361.64 at the end of the session.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock rose by 1.33% to close at $186.86, after reaching an intraday high of $186.95 and a low of $183.82. The company’s shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of $199.62 and a low of $143.9. This performance comes as Apple reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that increased year-over-year, beating Street expectations. The Cupertino-based tech giant managed to snap its four-quarter-long streak of declining revenue, buoyed by record Services revenue and robust iPhone sales, despite a revenue decline in China.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META

Meta Platforms saw its stock increase by 1.19% to close at $394.78, after hitting an intraday high of $400.5 and a low of $393.05. The stock has seen a 52-week high of $406.36 and a low of $167.66. Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $40.11 billion, up 25% year-over-year, surpassing consensus estimates. The company’s earnings per share were $5.33, also beating estimates of $4.96. This performance was highlighted by the announcement of Meta’s first quarterly dividend.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s shares climbed by 2.63% to end the day at $159.28, with an intraday peak of $159.76 and a low of $155.62. The e-commerce giant’s stock has ranged from a high of $161.73 to a low of $88.12 over the past 52 weeks. Amazon announced fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue to $170 billion, driven by a record-breaking holiday shopping season and significant growth in AWS sales.

Atlassian Corporation TEAM

Atlassian’s stock fell by 2.05% to close at $254.90, after reaching an intraday high of $256.88 and a low of $250.93. The company’s shares have experienced a 52-week high of $258.69 and a low of $128.02. Despite reporting quarterly earnings and sales that surpassed analyst expectations, Atlassian’s shares traded lower. The company highlighted its first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter and significant subscription revenue growth, yet shares tumbled after the report.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 0.84% to end the day at $188.86, with an intraday high of $189.88 and a low of $184.28. The electric vehicle manufacturer’s stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of $299.29 and a low of $152.37. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced a shareholder vote on transferring the company's state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware, following a Twitter poll that showed strong support for the move.

