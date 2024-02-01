Atlassian Stock Tumbles After Q2 Report: Here's What's Moving The Stock After Hours

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 1, 2024 4:43 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Atlassian reports Q2 EPS of 73 cents, versus 62 cents, and revenue of $1.06 billion, versus $1.02 billion.
  • Shares initially surge over 12% following the results before falling sharply.
Loading...
Loading...

Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session following the company's second-quarter results.

What To Know: Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents, a 62.22% increase over earnings of 45 cents per share from last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.06 billion, which clocked in above analyst expectations of $1.02 billion, a 21.46% increase over sales of $872.70 million from the same period last year.

A closer look at the company's revenue reveals that subscription revenue was $932 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year.

Also, cash flow from operations was $289.6 million, and free cash flow was $284.3 million.

Atlassian issued third-quarter guidance, anticipating total revenue between $1.085 billion and $1.105 billion, versus the consensus of $1.07 billion. Full-year cloud revenue growth is estimated to be between 28.5% and 30.5% on a year-over-year basis, while Data Center revenue growth is estimated to be approximately 36.0%.

"Q2 was full of incredible milestones as we recorded our first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter, Jira Software crossed $1 billion in Cloud ARR, and we surpassed 300,000 customers," said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO.

"We continued to execute well with quarterly revenue up 21% year-over-year, driven by subscription revenue growth of 31% year-over-year. While we are extremely proud of our accomplishments, we remain laser-focused on executing against our top strategic priorities: cloud migrations, serving enterprise customers, ITSM, and AI."

Related Link: PlayStation Plus Members Score Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Free Trial And 3 More Games

TEAM Price Action: Shares of Atlassian Corporation were down 9.38% at $231.00 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Elchinator from Pixabay

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving