Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks ended in the green on Thursday with the Nasdaq rising 0.2% to 15,510.50 and the S&P 500 up 0.5% at 4,894.16. The Dow Jones Industrial average also rose, gaining 0.6% to 38,094.13.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel Corporation’s stock saw a change of 0.94%, closing at $49.55. The day’s trading ranged between $48.97 and $50.3, with a 52-week range of $24.73 to $51.28. Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.4 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase, surpassing expectations.

Nvidia Corp NVDA

Nvidia Corp’s stock experienced a slight decline of 0.42%, closing at $616.17. The stock fluctuated between $608.5 and $627.19 during the day, with a 52-week range of $189.5 to $628.49. Nvidia continues to play a crucial role in AI development, with its market value significantly increasing. Recent reports indicated that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with TSMC executives in Taipei amid the ongoing AI boom.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD

AMD’s stock closed at $180.33, marking a 1.14% change. The stock moved between $177.63 and $184.92 throughout the day, with a 52-week range of $72.03 to $184.92. AMD benefits from the ongoing AI frenzy, with UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raising estimates and price targets.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA

Processa Pharmaceuticals’ shares soared by an impressive 148.78%, closing at $5.1. The stock’s trading ranged from $3.62 to $5.91, with a 52-week high of $25.4 and a low of $2.02. This surge followed the announcement of successful Phase 1b trial results of Next Generation breast cancer drug Capecitabine.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock witnessed a significant drop of 12.13%, closing at $182.63. The stock’s intraday movement was between $180.06 and $193, within a 52-week range of $152.37 to $299.29. Tesla reported fourth-quarter results that missed revenue and earnings per share estimates. Analysts cut projections afterward calling the stock “egregiously overvalued” and “difficult to get optimistic” about.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

