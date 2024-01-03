Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday in the red, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 170 points. The Dow traded down 0.76% to 37,430.19 while the NASDAQ fell 1.18% to 14,592.21. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping 0.8% to 4,704.81.

Transitioning into individual stock performances, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC

AMC shares traded lower by 8.67%, closing at $5.58. The stock fluctuated between a high of $6.07 and a low of $5.55, with a 52-week range of $5.55 to $85.3. AMC announced a series of privately negotiated exchange agreements, issuing shares for its subordinated notes. Analyst Eric Wold of B. Riley Securities maintained a Neutral rating on AMC, adjusting the price target from $15 to $12.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM

CALM shares dropped 3.21%, closing at $54.86. The stock hit an intraday high of $56.34 and a low of $54.66, with a 52-week range of $42.25 to $61.91. The company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results, with a significant decrease in sales and average selling price for conventional eggs. Despite these challenges, Cal-Maine Foods is confident in its ability to manage the impact of the HPAI outbreak on its operations.

Li Auto Inc LI

LI shares increased by 3.32%, closing at $35.74. The stock saw an intraday high of $35.82 and a low of $34.57, with a 52-week range of $19.81 to $47.33. Goldman Sachs analyst Tina Hou initiated coverage on Li Auto with a Buy rating, setting a price target that implies a 52.9% upside. The company’s growth is driven by increasing monthly deliveries and the launch of new electric vehicle models.

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI

SOFI shares declined by 13.89%, closing at $8.31. The stock’s intraday high was $9.03, and the low was $8.28, with a 52-week range of $4.45 to $11.7. The drop followed a downgrade by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from Market Perform to Underperform, with a lowered price target.

Tesla Inc TSLA

TSLA shares fell 4.01%, closing at $238.45. The stock reached a high of $245.68 and a low of $236.32, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $299.29. On Wednesday, GLJ Research CEO Gordon Johnson said in an appearance on CNBC that “EVs are not for the masses.” Johnson noted the steep prices of EVs and the fact that they are “hard to afford for a worker who makes an average salary of $65,000/year.”

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

