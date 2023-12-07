Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Doubles Down On Palantir Amid Correction, Scoops Up Over $27M Worth Of Stock

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move on Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a notable trade by purchasing over $27 million worth of shares in Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR. This decision comes amidst a period of fluctuating performance for Palantir, drawing considerable attention in the investment community.

The Palantir Trade

Ark purchased a total of 1,578,738 Palantir shares through ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. The transaction was valued at $27.04 million. Palantir shares closed nearly 6.4% lower at $17.13 on Wednesday.



Ark Invest’s acquisition of Palantir shares signals a strong vote of confidence in the data analytics company. This move aligns with Wood’s history of investing in disruptive technologies, as highlighted in a recent Benzinga article. Despite recent challenges, including a decline in Palantir’s stock value, Ark’s investment could be seen as a strategic move anticipating future growth.

Other Key Trades:



Ark Invest also increased its stake in Toast Inc TOST , purchasing 104,500 shares through ARKF and 55,428 shares through ARKW, reflecting its interest in the cloud-based restaurant software platform.

, purchasing 104,500 shares through ARKF and 55,428 shares through ARKW, reflecting its interest in the cloud-based restaurant software platform. The firm sold a portion of its holdings in Coinbase Global Inc COIN , offloading 180,422 shares through ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF, amidst a volatile period for cryptocurrency markets.

, offloading 180,422 shares through ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF, amidst a volatile period for cryptocurrency markets. Another significant adjustment was the sale of 619,039 shares in UiPath Inc PATH , a company specializing in robotic process automation through multiple ETFs.

See Also: Palantir Co-Founder Discusses Company’s Role In Helping Israel Amid War With Hamas, Stresses Need To Know

Ark Invest’s latest trades, particularly in Palantir, indicate a continued focus on innovative and potentially disruptive companies. While the future of these investments remains to be seen, Cathie Wood’s track record suggests a strategic approach to capitalizing on emerging technological trends.

Read Next: Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: Did She See The 70% Rally Since September Coming?

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.