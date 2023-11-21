Loading... Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices ended Tuesday in the red with the S&P 500 declining 0.20% to 4,538.19 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 0.59% to 14,199.98. The Dow dropped 0.18% to 35,088.29 on an intraday basis.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA closed the day with a slight decrease of 0.92%, settling at $499.44. The stock fluctuated between a high of $505.17 and a low of $492.22, with its 52-week range being $138.84 to $505.48. NVIDIA’s recent earnings surpassed expectations, primarily driven by record data center revenue and optimistic guidance from the CEO, despite concerns over the U.S. government’s China import restrictions.

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

Palantir’s stock experienced a notable decline of 7.22%, closing at $19.8. The intraday trading saw highs and lows of $21.85 and $19.72, respectively, against a 52-week range of $5.92 to $21.85. The recent contract win with the UK’s NHS for software development was a key highlight, though the stock’s movement suggests profit-taking after recent gains.

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK

Autodesk ended the day down by 0.92%, with a closing price of $217.67. The stock’s daily high was $221.99, and the low was $216.63, within a 52-week range of $179.61 to $232.15. The company’s Q3 earnings showed a positive trajectory, with a commitment to transformation and innovation driving investor interest.

Broadcom Inc AVGO

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Broadcom’s stock declined by 1.46%, closing at $981.2. The stock oscillated between $991 and $971.63 today, with its 52-week range being $514.83 to $999.87. Despite regulatory approvals for its merger with VMware, the stock traded lower, possibly due to market reactions to global regulatory dynamics.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla saw a positive movement of 2.38%, closing at $241.2. The stock hit a high of $243.62 and a low of $233.34, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $299.29. Tesla’s expansion plans in India and the potential establishment of a $2 billion factory contributed to the stock’s upward trend.

Stocks Photo by Pixels Hunter on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.