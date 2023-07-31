Palantir, SoFi, Arista Networks, Plug Power, Uber Among Pack Of Top Trending Stocks Today

U.S. stocks ended in the green, with the Dow Jones and NASDAQ indices closing slightly higher on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.28% to 35,559.53 while the NASDAQ rose 0.21% to 14,346.02. The S&P 500 rose, 0.15% to 4,588.96.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR closed the day with an 11.40% increase at $19.84. The stock hit an intraday high of $20 and a low of $18.38. The 52-week range stands between $5.92 and $20. Palantir appears to be on track to become a significant name in AI stocks, a connection that’s firing up a whole sector.

SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI surged by 19.90% to close at $11.45. The stock’s intraday high was $11.7 and the low was $10.3. The 52-week range is between $4.24 and $11.7. SoFi reported better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its guidance, with CEO highlighting the company’s operating leverage, which is helping to broaden its revenue contributors.

Arista Networks Inc. ANET saw a 2.65% increase, closing at $155.09. The stock’s intraday high was $155.42 and the low was $150.72. The 52-week range is between $98.2 and $178.36. Arista Networks reported expectation-beating financial results, with second-quarter revenue increasing 38.7% year-over-year to $1.459 billion.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG rose by 10.62% to close at $13.12. The stock’s intraday high was $13.14 and the low was $12.08. The 52-week range is between $7.39 and $31.56. Plug Power shares are trading higher, with the stock up more than 35% over the last month. Last week, Plug Power and 32 others submitted a letter to the Biden administration on the Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production tax credit implementation.

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER increased by 2.74% to close at $49.46. The stock’s intraday high was $49.49 and the low was $48.15. The 52-week range is between $22.89 and $49.49. Uber maintains a competitive edge with lower prices and shorter wait times, according to DA Davidson analyst Tom White.

