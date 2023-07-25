Microsoft Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 21%, Large AI Opportunity Ahead

Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Microsoft reported fourth-quarter revenue of $56.2 billion, which was up 8% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $55.47 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $2.69, which were ahead of a Street estimate of $2.55.

Revenue by segment:

Productivity and Business Processes: $18.3 billion, +10% year-over-year

Intelligent Cloud: $24 billion, +15% year-over-year

More Personal Computing: $13.9 billion, -4% year-over-year.

The company said Microsoft Cloud quarterly revenue hit $30.3 billion, which was up 21% year-over-year.

Other items highlighted included Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue rising 12% year-over-year, Dynamics 365 revenue jumping 26% year-over-year, Azure and cloud services revenue advancing 26% year-over-year and server products and cloud services increasing 17% year-over-year.

In the More Personal Computing segment, Windows OEM revenue was down 12% year-over-year and Xbox revenue was up 5% year-over-year. Search and news advertising revenue was up 8% year-over-year.

“Organizations are asking not only how – but how fast – they can apply this next generation of AI to address the biggest opportunities and challenges they face – safely and responsibly,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

For the full fiscal year, revenue for Microsoft hit $211.9 billion, which was up 7% year-over-year.

Related Link: Trading Strategies For Microsoft Stock After Q4 Earnings

What’s Next: Microsoft did not provide guidance in its earnings release and said it will offer it during its conference call, which can be found at the link below.

“We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend and driving operating leverage,” Nadella said.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares are down 1.66% to $345.14 in after-hours trading versus a 52-week trading range of $213.46 to $366.78.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Activision Blizzard CFO On Q2 Results, Diablo IV, Microsoft Deal: 'It's All About Focus And Execution, Delivering Great Content'

Photo via Shutterstock.