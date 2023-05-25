The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 ended in the green on Thursday after NVIDIA Corporation's NVDA upbeat forecast led investors to pile up AI-related stocks despite the debt ceiling crisis continuing without a resolution. Shares of the chip-maker closed 24.37% higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.86% higher on Thursday. German officials gave serious indications of possible data protection violations by the EV-maker, reported Reuters citing the Handelsblatt newspaper.

2. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST: Shares of the company closed 0.79% higher on Thursday. Costco reported net sales of $52.6 billion for the third quarter, up 1.9% year-over-year. Membership revenue stood at $1 billion in the third quarter, compared to $984 million in the year-ago period.

3. Marvell Technology Inc MRVL: Shares of the company closed 7.59% higher on Thursday and gained another 16.74% in extended trading. Marvell reported first-quarter net revenue at $1.322 billion, which came ahead of a $1.3 billion estimate, according to Benzinga Pro. The company expects second-quarter net revenue within a 5% range of $1.330 billion.

4. Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA: Shares of the company lost 8.84% in extended trading on Thursday. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.63 billion which beat an estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty raised its revenue outlook from $10.95 billion to $11.05 billion to a range of $11 billion to $11.1 billion. This compared with an estimate of $11.12 billion.

5. PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB: Shares of the company closed 6.99% lower on Thursday but gained over 31% in extended trading. PDS Biotechnology announced promising interim data from the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial.

