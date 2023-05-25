Sony Unveils PlayStation Handheld Device And Gaming Earbuds At PlayStation Showcase

During the recent PlayStation Showcase, Sony Interactive Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp SONY, revealed a new game streaming device, along with a pair of wireless earbuds specifically designed for gaming.

The game streaming device, known as Project Q, has been a topic of speculation for some time now. It has an 8-inch display and incorporates controller add-ons on both edges, mirroring the design of the DualSense controller but substituting the touchpad with a screen.

See Also: Sony's Bold Predictions: PS5 Sales To Outperform PS4, VR2 Exceeds Expectations, 'Aggressive' Cloud Gaming Plans In The Works

Sony also introduced gaming earbuds to make Project Q more portable. Although there aren't many details available yet, we do know that these earbuds will work with both the PS5 and PC.

While some fans were hoping for a Sony competitor to the Nintendo Switch, the newly unveiled device may not fulfill those expectations. Sony clarified that it is primarily intended for streaming games from a PS5 to a handheld screen, rather than offering native gameplay like the Switch.

Although the official release of the new PlayStation handheld has not been disclosed yet, a rumor suggested the 8-inch device will hit the shelves in November.

The claim was put forth by Tom Henderson, a specializing reporter who previously provided detailed insights into Sony's Project Q handheld.

Henderson took to Twitter on Thursday to share the information, stating, "Currently scheduled to release mid-late November 2023."

Read Next: Sony Reveals PS5 Sales Numbers, Sets Sights On Historic 25 Million Units

Photo: The Verge on Twitter