Costco Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, Same Store Sales Drop, Store Count And More

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2023 4:32 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Costco reported net sales of $52.6 billion for the third quarter, which was up 1.9% year-over-year.
  • Total revenue of $53.65 billion was up from last year’s $52.6 billion in the same quarter.

Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Costco reported net sales of $52.6 billion for the third quarter, which was up 1.9% year-over-year.

Membership revenue was $1 billion in the third quarter, compared to $984 million in the year ago period.

Total revenue of $53.65 billion was up from last year’s $52.6 billion in the same quarter. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $54.57 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comparable sales in the third quarter were:

  • U.S: -0.1%
  • Canada: -1%
  • International: +4.1%
  • Ecommerce: -10%

The company reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the third quarter, which includes a non-recurring charge of 50 cents per share.

Costco ended the quarter with 853 warehouses. The warehouses were split as the following:

  • United States and Puerto Rico: 587
  • Canada: 107
  • Mexico: 40
  • Japan: 32
  • United Kingdom: 29
  • Korea: 18
  • Taiwan: 14
  • Australia: 14
  • Spain: 4
  • China: 3
  • France: 2
  • Iceland: 1
  • New Zealand: 1
  • Sweden: 1

COST Price Action: Costco shares dipped after-hours Thursday but were trading slightly positive at the time of publication at $486.64. 

Photo via Shutterstock. 

