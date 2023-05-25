Costco Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, Same Store Sales Drop, Store Count And More

Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Costco reported net sales of $52.6 billion for the third quarter, which was up 1.9% year-over-year.

Membership revenue was $1 billion in the third quarter, compared to $984 million in the year ago period.

Total revenue of $53.65 billion was up from last year’s $52.6 billion in the same quarter. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $54.57 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comparable sales in the third quarter were:

U.S: -0.1%

Canada: -1%

International: +4.1%

Ecommerce: -10%

The company reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the third quarter, which includes a non-recurring charge of 50 cents per share.

Costco ended the quarter with 853 warehouses. The warehouses were split as the following:

United States and Puerto Rico: 587

Canada: 107

Mexico: 40

Japan: 32

United Kingdom: 29

Korea: 18

Taiwan: 14

Australia: 14

Spain: 4

China: 3

France: 2

Iceland: 1

New Zealand: 1

Sweden: 1

COST Price Action: Costco shares dipped after-hours Thursday but were trading slightly positive at the time of publication at $486.64.

