Market commentator Jim Cramer reportedly said that investors should focus on deep research on individual stocks rather than depend on macro strategies for deciding investments.

What Happened: "You always hear about missing the forest for the trees, but when you're picking stocks, it's just as important not to miss the trees for the forest," Cramer said, according to a CNBC report.

Also Read: Best Penny Stocks

Talking about why it's important for investors to focus on details of individual companies, the market expert said following one-size-fits-all macro advice can leave investors confused in a market filled with idiosyncratic performers.

Cramer's comments come at a time when market participants are keenly awaiting the outcome of the meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in regard to the debt ceiling crisis. Investors and traders are also watching out for the release of the inflation data.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed 0.027% higher on Monday while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 0.25%.

Performers: In the wake of persistent rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, investors might expect industrial and homebuilding stocks to suffer. However, industrial names like General Electric Company GE have performed extremely well, Cramer said. He also lauded "housing stalwarts" KB Home KBH and Lennar Corp LEN

The market expert highlighted healthcare names like Abbott Laboratories ABT and Medtronic PLC MDT and said consumer names like Campbell Soup Company CPB and PepsiCo Inc. PEP "all look great right now."

"Individually, you can make a case for any of these groups," Cramer said, adding, "But collectively, the mosaic doesn't seem to make any sense."

Read Next: Republicans Ask US Watchdog To Assess Biden Administration’s SPR Management: ‘DOE’s Mismanagement…Undermined America’s Energy Security’