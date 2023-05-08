Ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell reportedly warned he won't come to the president's rescue on the debt ceiling issue by breaking a partisan deadlock.

What Happened: McConnell said in an interview on Monday that he told Biden privately it was up to him and McCarthy to find a solution, according to a Bloomberg report. McConnell, however, projected confidence the U.S. would avert a default.

"They're assuming there's some little secret plan here," the Republican leader said, reaching into his jacket pocket for effect. "The White House and the speaker's teams need to sit down now and settle it," he added, according to the report.

Default Possibility: McConnell insisted he will back McCarthy during discussions with Biden and Democratic leaders. "There's no deal that could pass the Senate with 60 votes that could pass the House, so why do we spend a whole lot of time talking around it?" he said.

The Republican leader, however, acknowledged that political lines, especially in the House, have hardened. "We're in a situation now in the House of Representatives that is much more reluctant to enter into a deal than we had in 2011," he said, according to the report.

"I think the important thing to say is there will be no default, will not happen, ever, won't happen this time," McConnell said.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly warned on Monday the U.S. might face financial chaos if Congress does not lift the debt ceiling before June 1.

