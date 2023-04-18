Major U.S. equity indices closed flat on Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings announcements. While market participants were disappointed with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS and Johnson & Johnson JNJ earnings, Bank of America Corp BAC results surpassed estimates.

At the same time, Federal Reserve officials presented mixed views on future monetary policy path.

While Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said the central bank most likely has one more rate hike ahead, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the apex institution should continue hiking interest rates on the back of recent data showing inflation remains persistent, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.46% lower on Tuesday. The EV-maker is scheduled to report its earnings on Wednesday. Tesla is expected to print earnings of 86 cents per share on revenues of $23.59 billion.

2. Netflix Inc NFLX: Shares of the streaming giant closed 0.29% higher on Tuesday. Netflix reported first-quarter revenue of $8.16 billion, which was up 3.7% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street estimate of $8.18 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.88, which beat a Street estimate of $2.86.

3. Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL: Shares of the company rose close to 17% in extended trading. Western Alliance reported first-quarter revenue of $551.9 million, which missed a consensus estimate of $666.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The bank reported quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat an estimate of $2.04 per share.

4. DraftKings Inc DKNG: Shares of the company closed 7.34% higher on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has maintained its ‘Overweight' rating on the stock while raising the price target to $23.

5. United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL: Shares of the company closed 1.56% higher on Tuesday. United reported first-quarter revenue of $11.43 billion, which beat an average analyst estimate of $11.42 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

