U.S. markets ended in the green on Monday, supported by financial and industrial stocks. Investors and traders are watching out for a slew of corporate earnings this week that include big names like Tesla Inc TSLA, Netflix Inc NFLX and Morgan Stanley MS.

Market participants will also be awaiting comments by Federal Reserve officials this week, including Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla: Shares of Tesla closed 1.1% higher on Monday. The company's Shanghai factory workers took to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being informed about cuts to their performance bonuses, reported Reuters.

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

2. Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT: Shares of the company closed 90.99% higher on Monday. The company announced that the European Patent Office has granted it a patent number, providing patent coverage for the dual mechanism SERCA2a Activator class of drug candidates.

3. Enovix Corp ENVX: Shares of the company lost over 5% in extended trading. Enovix said it intends to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement to institutional buyers. The company also intends to offer the purchasers up to an additional $22.5 million in convertible notes.

4. Moderna Inc MRNA: Shares of the company closed 8.36% lower on Monday. The company presented data with Merck & Co Inc MRK, showing mRNA-4157 in combination with KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44% compared to KEYTRUDA alone in patients with stage III/IV melanoma.

5. Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX: Shares of the company closed 107.2% higher on Monday. The company announced it has entered into a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group Limited, Evtec Aluminium Limited and Evtec Automotive Limited. Blackbox stockholders are expected to retain 8.34% of the common shares of the combined company’s common stock post-merger.

Read Next: 10 Reasons The S&P 500 Could Be Headed Higher In 2023