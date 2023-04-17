by

Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX shares jumped after the financial technology and social media hybrid platform entered a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group Limited , Evtec Aluminium Limited , and Evtec Automotive Limited .

shares jumped after the financial technology and social media hybrid platform entered a letter of intent to merge with , , and . The letter of intent is non-binding, except for a break-up fee of $500,000 if either party terminates the transaction before April 29, 2023, or the execution of a binding letter of intent or a definitive agreement.

Blackbox Stockholders are expected to retain 8.34% of the combined company's common shares post-merger.

Why Blackboxstocks (BLBX) Shares Are Falling The U.K.- based Evtec supplies proprietary parts for leading luxury, performance, and electric vehicle brands.

Blackbox will continue operations in the fintech sector as a subsidiary of the parent company and will continue executing its strategic plan in its ongoing mission to provide its users with the best trading information possible.

Price Action: BLBX shares traded higher by 212.83% at $8.29 on the last check Monday.

