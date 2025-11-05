Figma Beats Q3 Estimates, Stock Climbs

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) shares climbed after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Figma reported quarterly earnings of ten cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of five cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $274.17 million which beat the Street estimate of $265.21 million by 3.38 percent.

Figma reported the following Q3 highlights:

Net Dollar Retention Rate for customers with ARR of $10,000 or more was 131% as of Sept. 30, 2025, up two percentage points quarter-over-quarter.

12,910 Paid Customers with more than $10,000 in ARR as of Sept. 30, 2025, adding over 1,000 Paid Customers in this segment in the third quarter.

1,262 Paid Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR as of Sept. 30, 2025, adding over 140 Paid Customers in this segment in the third quarter.

“Q3 was the best quarter in Figma’s history: we crossed $1 billion in annual revenue run rate, delivered record revenue and shipped faster than ever for our customers,” said Dylan Field, Figma’s CEO.

“Our incredible quarter was driven in part by AI product investments in Figma Make and our MCP server, which are spreading Figma to new teams and new audiences,” Field added.

Outlook: Figma sees fourth-quarter revenue of $292 million to $294 million, versus the $282.85 million analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to between $1.044 billion and $1.046 billion, versus the $1.025 billion estimate.

FIG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Figma stock was up 2.20% at $44.98 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock