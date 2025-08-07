Why Is Celsius Holdings Stock Gaining Today?

On Thursday, Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH shares are trading higher as the second-quarter earnings per share and sales crush forecasts, fueled by blockbuster Alani Nu, doubled EBITDA, and robust global growth.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents. Quarterly sales of $739.259 million (+84% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $633.582 million.

The sales increase was primarily driven by $301.2 million of revenue from the Alani Nu brand, acquired on April 1.

“As inventory is recorded on a first-in, first-out basis, the impact from tariffs was not significant during the quarter,” the company said in a press release.

Alani Nu achieved “record” sales in the quarter under review, fueled by limited-time-offer innovation performance and organic growth across the brand’s core flavors.

CELSIUS brand revenue grew 9% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. A favorable channel mix, increases in total distribution points and velocity gains supported the growth.

North American revenues gained 87% year over year to $714.5 million, while international revenues jumped 27% to $24.8 million.

The company said that it saw “continued momentum” in expansion markets including the UK, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

“We believe modern energy is one of the most exciting growth opportunities in beverages today, and Celsius Holdings is defining the category’s future,” said Celsius Holdings CEO John Fieldly.

Gross Margin in the quarter under review contracted by 50 basis points to 51.5%.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA more than doubled on a year-over-year basis to $210.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded to 28.4%, compared with 25%in the year-ago period.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $615.233 million, compared with $890.19 million as of December 31,

2024.

Price Action: CELH shares are trading higher by 17.02% to $50.02 at last check Thursday.

