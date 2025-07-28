Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock Parent Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Beyond Inc BYON shares are moving higher in Monday’s after-hours session after the Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock parent company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter.

Q2 Earnings: Beyond reported second-quarter revenue of $282.25 million, beating analyst estimates of $250.33 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The e-commerce-focused retailer reported an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share.

Total revenue was down 29.1% year-over-year, but increased 22% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Net losses were narrowed by 55% year-over-year due to expense management and focused execution.

“We continue to be laser-focused on strengthening our core e-commerce retail business while actively unlocking value in our blockchain asset portfolio,” said Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman and principal executive officer of Beyond.

“With the newly signed into law GENIUS Act creating long-awaited regulatory clarity and consumer protections for digital assets, we believe the proprietary technology and innovative practices both tZERO and GrainChain bring to the business ecosystem are significant.”

Beyond executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

BYON Price Action: Beyond shares were up 2.91% in after-hours, trading at $10.60 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

