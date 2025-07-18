How Secure Is Your Cryptocurrency Wallet?

Many people think their cryptocurrency sits safely inside their wallet, but in reality, your wallet simply stores the private key that unlocks your funds, just like a plastic bank card gives you access to your bank account but does not hold cash itself.

With billions in crypto assets on the line, cryptocurrency wallets can be prime targets for attackers looking for vulnerabilities. Whether you are a casual investor or an active trader, it is worth understanding how crypto wallets work, what makes them unique, and what steps you can take to keep your digital assets secure.

Cryptocurrency Wallet Risks and Threats

Despite their variety, cryptocurrency wallets generally fall into two main categories:

Cold wallets, such as hardware wallets, require physical access.

Hot wallets, such as browser-based or mobile apps, remain connected to the internet.

Cold wallets do not connect to the internet by default, which makes them one of the safest ways to store cryptocurrency. Examples include paper wallets, USB drives, or dedicated hardware devices. However, they still need to be connected to a computer or phone occasionally to sign transactions or move funds. It is important to remember that when using cold wallets, the owner is fully responsible for safeguarding the private keys and any assets those keys unlock. With hot wallets, on the other hand, the responsibility for security largely falls on the service provider, such as a custodian or depository.

The main problems and threats faced by cryptocurrency wallet users include:

Loss of access

If a user loses their password, private key, or backup phrase, they may permanently lose access to their funds with no way to recover them. This loss does not always mean theft; it can simply be a case of forgetting important information. Mistakes in wallet management, storing a private key or backup phrase incorrectly, or losing a backup altogether, can have the same irreversible outcome.

Hacks and cyberattacks

Wallets are often targeted by attackers trying to access private keys and steal funds. Hackers use a variety of tactics to breach wallets, including malware, keyloggers, and sophisticated exploits that target software vulnerabilities in wallet apps or hardware devices. Cybercriminals may impersonate trusted services, send fake updates for wallet software, or exploit weaknesses in multi-signature setups.

Phishing, social engineering

Attacks can target not just technical vulnerabilities, but also human behavior, tricking users into revealing confidential information through deception, including the use of AI and deepfakes. Attackers can also set up fake websites and emails that mimic legitimate cryptocurrency services, tricking users into entering their login details and ultimately losing access to their funds.

Regulatory restrictions

For some users and regions, sanctions imposed by platforms at the request of foreign regulators (such as OFAC or the SEC) pose significant risks. In some cases, exchanges simply block wallets entirely. Additionally, some jurisdictions may outright ban the use of specific wallet software or even prohibit cryptocurrency use altogether.

Insider threats

Insider threats are an increasing problem in the crypto space. Employees or contractors with privileged access can leak sensitive information about wallets, platforms, and transaction protocols, putting user funds at risk. These insiders might sell private data to hackers, create backdoors, or exploit security gaps for personal gain. Unlike external hacks, insider attacks are harder to detect and prevent because the perpetrators already have trusted access.

Quantum resistance issues

Many developers have recently turned their attention to protecting crypto wallets from future quantum computers, especially against brute-force attacks on private keys. While the threat from quantum computing might be overstated for now, it still exists, and how serious it becomes depends largely on the steps blockchain developers take before it is a reality. For example, Ethereum's developers are already working on quantum-resistant cryptographic techniques, such as Winternitz signatures and STARK zero-knowledge proofs, to strengthen the network against potential quantum threats.

Examples of Vulnerabilities and Attacks

In August 2022, a significant theft of tokens from Solana wallets occurred due to a vulnerability linked to the centralized Sentry server infrastructure. Researchers discovered two new methods for extracting data from Solana wallets, including bit-flipping attacks that can compromise private keys or transaction data.

In late November 2023, up to 1.5 million bitcoins were reported to be at risk due to a vulnerability known as Randstorm. This flaw could enable attackers to recover passwords and gain unauthorized access to multiple wallets across different blockchain platforms. The vulnerability was tied to BitcoinJS, an open-source JavaScript library often used to develop cryptocurrency wallets in the browser. The core issue was insufficient entropy during key generation, making brute-force attacks feasible and allowing private keys to be recovered.

In December 2023, Bitcoin "inscriptions" were added to the U.S. National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and flagged as a cybersecurity risk. This listing aimed to highlight security flaws introduced during the development of the Ordinals protocol in 2022. Inclusion in the NVD means the vulnerability is recognized as significant enough to inform the public and help developers mitigate potential threats.

In December 2023, attackers exploited the Ethereum CREATE2 opcode to steal around $60 million. CREATE2 is a legitimate feature that lets developers deploy smart contracts with addresses that can be pre-calculated before deployment. However, this created a loophole that attackers used to bypass wallet security checks. By generating new contract addresses with no suspicious history, they tricked victims into signing malicious transactions. Once signed, the attackers deployed the malicious contracts at those pre-determined addresses and drained the victims' assets.

In December 2023, many crypto services were put at risk by a hack involving Ledger's wallet software. Attackers compromised widely used code for Ledger's wallet-connect feature, which is integrated into numerous decentralized applications (dApps). Although the vulnerability was quickly patched, it forced the administrators of several popular decentralized services to disable their user interfaces to prevent further damage. Ledger confirmed that the malicious code was removed, but the exploit was active for about two hours and affected many high-profile crypto projects.

Cryptocurrency Wallet Risk and Vulnerability Management

When it comes to securing cryptocurrency wallets, the advice often sounds basic, but that does not make it any less essential:

Always choose a trusted, reputable cryptocurrency wallet to minimize your risk of hacks and vulnerabilities. Consider using multi-signature wallets for added security, especially for larger amounts or shared accounts.

Keep your system and software up to date. Regularly updating your wallet and any related software helps patch known vulnerabilities and keeps your setup secure.

Use strong, unique passwords for any wallet accounts and related services, and keep them in a secure password manager. Enable multi-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection.

Regularly back up your wallet's access keys and store them securely. This way, you can avoid losing your funds if your original wallet is lost or damaged. Test your backups periodically to make sure you can recover your wallet if your primary device is lost or damaged.

Take time to learn about cryptocurrency wallet security. Even a basic understanding of common threats and best practices can help you better protect your funds at home.

Separate your funds – keep day-to-day spending in a smaller hot wallet and store the rest in secure cold storage. Keeping significant funds offline reduces the risk of online hacks.

Always double-check wallet addresses before sending funds to avoid falling victim to address-swapping malware or phishing scams. Never click on suspicious links or share your private keys or recovery phrases with anyone.

Use trusted antivirus and anti-malware software to protect your devices from keyloggers and other threats.

Limit access to wallet devices. Do not let others use your devices without your supervision, and lock them when not in use.

Final Thoughts

It is important to build strong collaboration and mutual support within the crypto community to share knowledge about security issues and fix wallet vulnerabilities faster. It is time to start preparing for the emerging quantum threat by developing and implementing quantum-resistant protocols and technologies. In the next year or two, attackers may gain access to quantum algorithms capable of brute-forcing private keys.