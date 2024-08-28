Bitcoin Millionaires Jump 111% Over the Past Year During Crypto Boom; Public EV Chargers Double Since Biden Took Office, But Majority Are Privately Owned - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 28, 2024 9:29 AM | 4 min read |

Crypto

US Politics

US Markets­­­­­­­­

World Politics

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Healthcare

Financial

Space

Energy

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop Stories
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!