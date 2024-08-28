Bitcoin Millionaires Jump 111% Over the Past Year During Crypto Boom; Public EV Chargers Double Since Biden Took Office, But Majority Are Privately Owned - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Bitcoin Millionaires Surge By 111% Over The Past Year Amid Crypto Bull Run: Report
- Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Says Palestine ‘Could Have Bought Israel By Now’ Had They Taken His Advice And Adopted King Crypto
- Telegram-Linked TON Network Back Up After 7-Hour Outage Caused Due To Launch Of DOGS Memecoin
- Binance Under Fire For Alleged Seizure Of Palestinian Crypto Assets At Israel’s Behest
- Bitcoin Whales Tesla, MicroStrategy And Marathon Rack Up Paper Losses In Millions As King Crypto Crashed: What You Should Know
- Dogwifhat, Pepe Among Biggest Memecoin Losers Amid Dramatic Crypto Market Downturn But PopCat Continues To Pop
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tank As Over-Heated Longs Get Wiped Out: Analyst Says Take A Stock Of This Before Turning Optimistic On King Crypto
US Politics
- Anthony Scaramucci Accuses Trump Of Plotting ‘Russian-Style Oligarchy’ In US Through Project 2025, Calls Out Ex-President’s ‘Evil Genius’
- Trump A ‘Dangerous Guy’ But Better For Crypto, Says Anthony Scaramucci: Elizabeth Warren And Gary Gensler ‘Have A Lot Of Eggs On Their Faces’
- Elizabeth Warren Says Kamala Harris Will Bring Down Costs For Working People While Trump’s Plan Helps The Rich And Powerful: He’s Going To Let Americans ‘Eat Dirt’
- Harris Vs. Trump: No Democratic National Convention Bump For Vice President, RFK Jr. Suspension Fails To Move Needle For Either Candidate
US Markets
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Flatline As Traders Await Earnings Report From AI Barometer Nvidia: Fund Manager Says Market Could Hold Up Until Presidential Election
- Why Nordstrom Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- S&P Edges Higher Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: Investors Sentiment Improves
World Politics
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Plans To Present Comprehensive Strategy To Biden To End War With Russia
- Chinese Cyber Espionage Group Attacks US, India Internet And IT Service Providers Laying Groundwork For Future War: What Is ‘Volt Typhoon’
World Economy
- Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Gains; Crude Oil Falls On Chinese Demand Concerns – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Will Nvidia Continue To Deliver? Investors Sweat Over Hyped-up Expectations And Potential Blackwell Delay Ahead Of Q2 Report
- Nearly Half Of OpenAI’s AGI Safety Researchers Resign Amid Growing Focus On Commercial Product Development: Report
- Market Eyes $305B Shift In Nvidia’s Market Cap As Options Pricing Forecasts 9.8% Post-Earnings Move: ‘A Lot Of That Insurance Is FOMO’
- Amazon India Set To Roll Out Quick Commerce Service In 2025: Report
- AT&T Resolves Software Glitch Behind Wireless Service Disruption Affecting Multiple US Cities, Including Los Angeles, Dallas, And New York
- Google, Amazon-Backed OpenAI-Rival Anthropic Releases ‘System Prompts’ That Run Claude
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Abandons Custom Chip Development For Orion AR Glasses: Report
- Intel Board Member Lip-Bu Tan Reportedly Left After Disputes With CEO And Other Directors Over Company’s Direction
- Nvidia Stock Poised For Major $298B Market Jolt As Q2 Earnings Loom, Says Goldman Sachs: ‘Can You Imagine If NVDA Beats Expectations?
- Apple Lays Off 100 Employees In Services Division, Including Key Teams Under Eddy Cue Responsible For Books App And Store: Report
- Apple’s September 9 ‘Glowtime’ Event Featuring iPhone 16 Launch Could Kickstart A ‘Historical Period,’ Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives
Electric Vehicle
- Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams Canada, Says Ottawa Is ‘Shooting Itself In The Foot’ With 100% Tariffs On EV
- US Says Public EV Chargers Doubled After Biden Took Over White House From Trump, But Data Shows That Most Are Privately Owned
- Chinese EV Maker Li Auto Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, 25% Deliveries Growth, Margin Struggles And More
- Longtime Tesla Bull Ross Gerber Unloads $60M In EV Giant’s Shares, Cites Declining Confidence: ‘Nobody Wants A Robot From Elon Musk’
- JD Vance Lashes Out At Kamala Harris For Allowing Chinese Battery Plant In Michigan: She Wants To Pay Communist Party To Build Factories On American Soil
Consumer
- $4.5M Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Executives Are Buying
- There’s A $129 Barbie Phone Generating Tons Of Buzz — Is It Worth The Pink Hype?
Communication
Healthcare
- Virax Biolabs Inks Distribution Pact For Mpox Diagnostic Kits In Europe And Middle East
- NeuroSense Therapeutics In Advanced Talks With Several Multi-Billion-Dollar Pharma Companies To Partner Its Lead Drug
Financial
Space
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Proposes Free Emergency Service Access On Mobile Phones Through Starlink: ‘Could Help A Lot Of People…Stranded In The Wilderness’
- SpaceX’s First Commercial Spacewalk Delayed By Unfavorable Weather: Elon Musk-Led Company Has No New Date In Sight
Energy
